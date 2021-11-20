EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG opened at $85.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

