Enzyme Finance Price Hits $40.29 (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

