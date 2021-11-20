enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) CEO Robert Andrew Berman Purchases 2,000 Shares

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) CEO Robert Andrew Berman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $15,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Andrew Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Andrew Berman purchased 2,000 shares of enVVeno Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,860.00.

NVNO opened at $7.40 on Friday. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of enVVeno Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVNO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 1,326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.