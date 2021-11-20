enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) CEO Robert Andrew Berman Purchases 2,000 Shares

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) CEO Robert Andrew Berman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $15,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Robert Andrew Berman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 19th, Robert Andrew Berman purchased 2,000 shares of enVVeno Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,860.00.
NVNO opened at $7.40 on Friday. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVNO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 1,326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
enVVeno Medical Company Profile
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
