Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,596. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

