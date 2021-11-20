ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE E opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.724 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.