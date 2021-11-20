Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Trading Up 0.2%

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.70. Approximately 16,928 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000.

