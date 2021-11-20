Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the October 14th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.5 days.

Enerflex stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. Enerflex has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENRFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

