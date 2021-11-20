Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ENLAY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 722,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,280. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

