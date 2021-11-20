Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.96.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,374,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endo International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Endo International worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

