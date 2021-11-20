Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $75.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

