Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 954.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,252,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 56.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 149,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 511.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 158,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

NYSE EMR opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

