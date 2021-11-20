Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the October 14th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Get Elior Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELROF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.