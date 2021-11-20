Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 33,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,404% from the average daily volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

About Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.