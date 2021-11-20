Egretia Reaches Market Cap of $8.24 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Egretia coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $8.24 million and $899,607.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00221114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00089345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Egretia Profile

EGT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.