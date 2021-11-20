Edward D. Bagley Buys 36,574 Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,374.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CLRO opened at $1.35 on Friday. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

