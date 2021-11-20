Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 733,588 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NYSE EC opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.77. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

