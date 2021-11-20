Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

