eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson Sells 2,103 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $74.63 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 310.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

