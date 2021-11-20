Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years.

EVG stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

