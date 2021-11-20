Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

