Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $25.75.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
