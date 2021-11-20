Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 4.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.52. 3,684,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average of $204.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

