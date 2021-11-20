Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000. Fidelity National Financial accounts for 2.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 52.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 251.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 52.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.22. 1,334,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

