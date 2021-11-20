Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,274,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,521. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $148.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,513 shares of company stock worth $49,251,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

