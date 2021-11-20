EarnX (EARNX) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. EarnX has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $17,077.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EarnX has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00069770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00072176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00091290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,216.60 or 0.07295680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,952.72 or 1.00271478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,975,262,335,149 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

