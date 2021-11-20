Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the October 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 692,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 296,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 2,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 210,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 676,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,755. Eargo has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

