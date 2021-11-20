DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. DZS reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DZS during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZSI stock remained flat at $$14.05 during trading hours on Friday. 75,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,246. The stock has a market cap of $382.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.24. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

