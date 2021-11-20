Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Issues Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 50,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.84. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

