DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.37. 1,876,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.92.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

