Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 25.2% Higher This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $140.26 million and $64.82 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00220309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00090418 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,163,707 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

