Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Sells $2,556,115.20 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,556,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. Duolingo Inc has a 52-week low of $118.54 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.