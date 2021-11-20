Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Down 29.3% in October

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the October 14th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE DPG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 76,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

