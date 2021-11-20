Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Down 29.3% in October

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the October 14th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE DPG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 76,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.
