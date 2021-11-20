Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report sales of $168.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.33 million. Ducommun reported sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $649.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.90 million to $653.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $690.26 million, with estimates ranging from $675.39 million to $705.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.91. 37,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $547.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ducommun by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ducommun by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

