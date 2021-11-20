DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $341,121.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $23.32 or 0.00040255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $24.21 million and $341,121.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00071651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00091045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.79 or 0.07313953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,805.61 or 0.99766081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

