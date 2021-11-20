Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DREUF. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

DREUF remained flat at $$13.26 during trading hours on Friday. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

