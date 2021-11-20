Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.10

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.10 and traded as high as $18.43. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 90,379 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $630.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%. The company had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.508 dividend. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.04%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

