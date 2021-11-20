DomRaider (DRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $836,587.91

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DomRaider has a total market cap of $836,587.91 and $194.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00219720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00089181 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

