DODO (DODO) Price Hits $1.38 on Top Exchanges

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $152.45 million and approximately $33.35 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DODO has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00222515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00090344 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

