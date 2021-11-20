dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the October 14th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on DMYQ shares. Benchmark started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMYQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 14.7% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DMYQ traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,281,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,132. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.13.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

