Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $43.49

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.49, but opened at $41.25. Discovery shares last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.