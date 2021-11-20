Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $43.49

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.49, but opened at $41.25. Discovery shares last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

