Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Diodes worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 96.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Diodes by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 429.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 145,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,394,477. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,505 shares of company stock worth $13,728,961 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.