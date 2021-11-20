Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR opened at $165.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

