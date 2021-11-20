Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $345.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $691,786.70 and approximately $345.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.50 or 0.00413203 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.