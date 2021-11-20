Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $673,591.02

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $673,591.02 and $316.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.53 or 0.00410489 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000874 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars.

