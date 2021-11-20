Digital Ally Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 21,482 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,233% compared to the average daily volume of 1,611 call options.

NASDAQ DGLY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,548,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Ally has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Digital Ally had a net margin of 145.30% and a return on equity of 52.02%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Ally from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Digital Ally by 30.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Ally during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Digital Ally by 1,203.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Digital Ally in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Ally by 349.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

