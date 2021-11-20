Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $93,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

