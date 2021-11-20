Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DEO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.65. Diageo has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

