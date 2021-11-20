Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $208.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $210.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Diageo by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diageo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

