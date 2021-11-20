DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $574.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $574.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $7.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $641.18. The company had a trading volume of 566,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom has a one year low of $311.01 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,334 shares of company stock worth $22,073,560 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DexCom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

