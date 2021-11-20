Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue cut Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

