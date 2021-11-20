Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 365.60 ($4.78).

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 322.50 ($4.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 338.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 353.34. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In other news, insider Thierry Garnier acquired 40,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £130,800 ($170,891.04).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

